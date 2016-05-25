11 spectacular photos of jets spitting fire with their afterburners

Afterburners are a feature on jet engines that inject more fuel and oxygen for a quick and massive boost. For modern day fighter jets, the increase in thrust could be anywhere between 40 to 70 per cent.

Due to the high fuel consumption rate, the use of afterburners is limited to a few minutes in scenarios such as taking off on short runways or during combat.

During these few minutes, the bright plume of fire is produced, creating the following eye-catching effects.

