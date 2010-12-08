Man Turns Down Contract From The New York Jets To Drive Trains Instead

Photo: AP

The New York Jets called former safety Keith Fitzhugh to offer him a spot on the team this week, but he turned them down because he didn’t want to give up his job as a train conductor.Fitzhugh was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jets last year and played with the Ravens during the playoffs. He was back in training camp with the Jets this summer, but when he failed to make the team Fitzhugh looked for another job.



Fitzhugh has been working as a conductor for the Norfolk Southern railroad and says he likes his job. Plus, he’s got a family to take care of and being the 53rd man on an NFL roster is not exactly long-term job security

For more on the Jets’ embarrassing loss last night, click here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.