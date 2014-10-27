Jets Try To Run A Trick Play By Hiding A Player On A Kickoff And It Failed Miserably

The New York Jets are having a miserable game against the Buffalo Bills, trailing by ten points in the second half and having already benched starting quarterback Geno Smith after he threw three first-quarter interceptions.

The game got even worse after the Bills kicked a field and the Jets tried to get cute on a kick return with a trick play in which one player tried to hide in the endzone by lying down.

Newly acquired Percy Harvin caught the kick deep in the end zone. Meanwhile, TJ Graham was lying in the endzone hoping nobody would notice him.

With the white helmet and white sleeves Graham probably would have been better off on top of one of the letters in “JETS.”

Meanwhile, after Harvin caught the ball, he ran to his right, stopped about the 2-yard line and wanted to throw the ball back across the field to Graham. But the Bills had the play sniffed out perfectly.

All Harvin could do at that point was keep the ball and go down and the Jets were forced to start their drive inside their own 5-yard line.







Texas Christian University ran this same play against Oklahoma a few weeks ago and it the result was much better for them as they were able to return the ball to midfield.

Notice in this play that the player’s dark uniform blended with the endzone much better.

