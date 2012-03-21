The New York Jets Are Seriously Interested In Trading For Tim Tebow

Photo: twitpic.com

The New York Jets are seriously considering trading for Tim Tebow, according to multiple reports this morning.The New York Times described the team’s interest as “sincere and legitimate,” and the Post reports that the team has held “serious internal discussions.”



So why would they do it?

The Jets think Tebow could revive the wildcat offence that bloomed in Miami under current offensive coordinator Tony Sparano.

Plus he’d sell a billion jerseys, and the Jets would usurp the Super Bowl champion Giants as the No. 1 most talked about team in New York City.

The move wouldn’t be without its risks. Mark Sanchez struggled mightily last year. If he gets off to a slow start with Tebow looking over his shoulder next season, things could get ugly.

Keep an eye out today for updates.

The New York papers are ready (via Jimmy Traina):

