This Tim Tebow-Rex Ryan Marriage Would Be Incredibly Bizarre

The strangest part about Tim Tebow joining the New York Jets is that his new coach is crazy man Rex Ryan.
Tebow and Ryan couldn’t be any more different:
Rex Ryan tells fans to “shut the f–k up.”
Tim Tebow NEVER denies fans’ autograph requests.
Rex Ryan gets terrible tattoos.
Photo: mhigginsjets/Twitter
Other people get terrible Tim Tebow tattoos.
Rex Ryan likes his wife’s feet.
Photo: Boston Metro
Tim Tebow has been rumoured to like A LOT of women. (We don’t know how he feels about their feet.)
Rex Ryan gives really awkward press conferences.
Tim Tebow gives very inspirational press conferences.
The two do have one thing in common, though: the excitement they show puts butts in the seats.
Photo: GIFULMINATION
Photo: GIFULMINATION
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.