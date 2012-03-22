This Tim Tebow-Rex Ryan Marriage Would Be Incredibly Bizarre

The strangest part about Tim Tebow joining the New York Jets is that his new coach is crazy man Rex Ryan.



Tebow and Ryan couldn’t be any more different:

Rex Ryan tells fans to “shut the f–k up.”

Tim Tebow NEVER denies fans’ autograph requests.

Rex Ryan gets terrible tattoos.

Other people get terrible Tim Tebow tattoos.

Rex Ryan likes his wife’s feet.

Tim Tebow has been rumoured to like A LOT of women. (We don’t know how he feels about their feet.)

Rex Ryan gives really awkward press conferences.

Tim Tebow gives very inspirational press conferences.

The two do have one thing in common, though: the excitement they show puts butts in the seats.

