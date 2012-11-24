There's A Hole In The Jets' Official Explanation For Why Tim Tebow Isn't Playing At All

Photo: AP

Tim Tebow has broken ribs, the team revealed after last night’s 49-19 loss to the New England Patriots.He has played a total of three offensive snaps in the last two weeks, and he and Jets say that the injury he suffered against Seattle in Week 10 is the reason why.



Rex Ryan told Mike Garafolo of USA Today he made the decision in practice this week:

“His breathing was a little different. I was standing there and I was like, ‘I’m not going to play this kid.’ I wouldn’t play my son in that kind of situation.”

Tebow was still in full uniform — just like he was last week — but was only out there “in case they needed [him] in an emergency situation,” he says. From USA Today:

“I was ready to go if they needed me. It was not ideal but I just wanted to be there for my teammates and do whatever I can to help.”

But the explanation that Tebow isn’t playing because he’s too hurt to play has a hole in it: the Jets didn’t have another back-up QB active last night.

As Seth Walder of the New York Daily News points out, third-string QB Greg McElroy was inactive and not in uniform against the Patriots. So if Sanchez got hurt, they would have had to play Tebow. And if Tebow re-injured his ribs, they would have been stuck with no quarterbacks.

It’s circumstantial, but if you’re confident enough in Tebow’s health that you don’t think you even need a third-stringer in uniform, can you really say you’re not playing him because he’s too hurt?

For the Jets not to dress a third-string QB, Tebow had to be healthy enough to play.

