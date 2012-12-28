The Jets Will Start Mark Sanchez This Week, Just Nine Days After Benching Him

Mark Sanchez will start for the Jets in Week 17 after Greg McElroy was ruled out with a concussion, the team announced today.



It’s a surprising move because McElroy’s concussion was never made public until today, and because Sanchez was benched just nine days ago.

In addition, Rex Ryan would have reportedly played Tim Tebow in Week 16 if McElroy had been injured because he was worried about the crowd reaction if he threw Sanchez back into the mix.

What a difference a week makes.

#Jets news: McElroy ruled out because of concussion. Lingered from game. Sanchez will start. #circus — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 27, 2012

