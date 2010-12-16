Jets Special Team Coach Says The Patriots Cheat Too

New York Jets special teams coach Mike Westhoff is shocked – SHOCKED — to find out that anyone on his sideline would do something nefarious like build a wall of players to block punt coverage guys on the sideline.



But he definitely knows someone who does — the New England Patriots.

Westhoff and the Jets have denied any knowledge of a deliberate strategy to obstruct punt returners running down the sidelines, but then the coach admitted during a radio interview that “a number” of teams do it including that “pretty good team up north.”

So he doesn’t know anything about it … but he knows something about it?

The body of Sal Alosi isn’t even cold yet, but the Jets are already pointing fingers at another team. Naturally, it’s the Evil Empire that everyone loves to hate.

