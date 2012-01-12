A Jets Player Just Called Out His Teammates Who Anonymously Trashed 'Lazy' Mark Sanchez This Morning

UPDATE:



Jets centre Nick Mangold just called out his teammates who anonymously slammed QB Mark Sanchez in the New York Daily News (via Pro Football Talk):

Lots of manhood-questioning going on in Jetsville.

EARLIER:

Two weeks after their season fell apart, unnamed New York Jets players slammed quarterback Mark Sanchez in the New York Daily News today.

“We have to bring in another quarterback that will make him work at practice. He’s lazy and content because he knows he’s not going to be benched,” a player told Jets beat writer Manish Mehta.

An unnamed source added that it was a “no-brainer” for the team to trade Mark Sanchez if it meant getting Peyton Manning.

“If I could get a healthy 36-year-old Peyton Manning, then, hell yeah, I would trade Sanchez,” he said.

The dagger came from another player when Mehta asked him if the Jets could win a Super Bowl with Sanchez at the helm.

“How can we when he’s not improving at all?” he replied.

Sanchez is still a young quarterback with room to become a effective player. But it appears as though he’s lost his own locker room, and without a big bounce-back season next year, the Sanchez era in New York could be over.

Two more brutal quotes for the road:

From a “prominent” player: “They treat him like a baby instead of a man. He goes in a hole when someone tells him the truth.”

From a team source: “He just doesn’t have the mental toughness to be great… especially in New York.”

