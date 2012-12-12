The Jets Sign Braylon Edwards A Week After He Called Them 'Idiots'

Braylon Edwards doing a back-flip

Photo: NewYorkJets.com

Braylon Edwards has cleared waivers and signed with the New York Jets a week after ripping the team on Twitter.He said last week:



“Don’t blame Sanchez. I played there. Blame the idiots calling shots. Mark is a beast and will probe it when given a proper chance”

Edwards will now join those same idiots in a late-season push for the playoffs.

Even though the Jets are 6-7, they will be favoured in each of their final three games, and just need Pittsburgh to lose twice and Cincinnati to lose once to win a wild-card spot.

Edwards got cut by the Seahawks after catching eight balls for 74 yards this year. He played for the Jets in 2009 and 2010.

