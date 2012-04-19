The NFL Set The Schedule Up Perfectly For The Jets To Go Down In Flames

Photo: AP Images

The NFL released its full 2012 schedule Tuesday and one thing that caught our eye was the tough stretch the New York Jets have to open the season.As Rich Cimini of ESPN New York and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News have pointed out, the Jets play four teams that ranked no lower than sixth in scoring defence in 2011 between week two and week five of the season.



New York opens the season against the Buffalo Bills at home.

Then the Jets travel to Pittsburgh and Miami before returning home to face the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

Why is this a problem?

Well Mark Sanchez is going to have a very difficult time against these defenses, which opens things up for the inevitable mess we’ve all been bracing for: Tim Tebow taking over as the starting quarterback and the team enduring the same huge ups and terrible lows the Denver Broncos went through last season.

The one silver lining in all of this is that overall the Jets’ schedule is not that tough.

It’s the 20th toughest schedule in the league based on opponents’ 2011 record.

It also features plenty of poor rush defenses for their new look offence to possibly thrive against.

But even if the team is able to tread water through the first few games and the Jets use Tebow mostly as a wildcat or halfback, the schedule will put TONS of pressure on Sanchez.

There are already enough Sanchez doubters out there, and now things are set up perfectly for the anti-Sanchez contingency to have even more evidence to prove its point.

