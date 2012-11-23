Mark Sanchez Fumbles Off Of His Teammate's Butt In A Play That Pretty Much Sums Up Jets-Patriots

The Jets got blown out 35-3 in the first half against the Patriots.



The definitive sequence came early in the second quarter, when the Jets mixed up which play they were running and Mark Sanchez charged toward the line, ran into his own player’s butt, fell to the turf, fumbled, and the Pats scooped and scored for a touchdown.

It was the second of three New England TD’s in 60 seconds.

It’s so sad it’s funny:

