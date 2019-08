The New York Jets have finally landed their quarterback on the eve of training camp.

The Jets and Ryan Fitzpatrick have reached an agreement on a 1-year, $12 million contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal is fully guaranteed.

