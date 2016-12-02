Former New York Jets running back Joe McKnight has reportedly been killed in a road-rage incident

Former NFL running back Joe McKnight has been killed in an apparent road-rage incident in New Orleans, according to The Times-Picayune.

According to the report, there was a shooting on Thursday afternoon and that family members identified McKnight at the scene.

From Nola.com:

“A witness, who declined to give her name, said she was leaving a store in the area when she saw a man at the intersection yelling at another man, who was trying to apologise. The man who was yelling shot the other man more than once, she said. She said the shooter shot the man, stood over him and said “I told you don’t you f— with me.” Then he fired again, she said. ”

Developing.

