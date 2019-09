The Jets ended their three-game losing streak with a 24-6 win over the lowly Dolphins last night.



For some reason, Miami quarterback Matt Moore thought it was a good idea to throw at Darrelle Revis all game. He got burned by two picks by Revis, one of which he took back for a 100-yard touchdown return.

Here’s the video:

