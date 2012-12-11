The New York Jets Have A Surprisingly Realistic Chance To Make The Playoffs Right Now

Photo: AP

The Jets, at 6-7, seriously have a chance to make the playoffs.Here’s the simple path:



They win their last three games

Pittsburgh loses twice

Cincinnati loses once

Let’s check out the likelihood of each those of bullets happening.

1. They win their last three games. It’s 50-50. They’ve shown the ability to lose to any team at any time, but they play three relative cupcakes to finish out the year. They play the 4-9 Tennessee Titans next week, the 5-8 San Diego Chargers in Week 16, and the 5-8 Buffalo Bills in Week 17.

That doesn’t mean they’ll win those games, but they’ll at least be favoured in all of them.

2. Pittsburgh loses twice. It’s plausible. The Steelers play Dallas on the road next week, followed by Cincinnati and Cleveland. This team hasn’t been playing well at all, and if that slide continues they could give the Jets a chance to sneak into the playoffs.

Also, don’t sleep on that Browns game in Week 17. Cleveland is improving every week and has won three-straight. That’s a tricky must-win for Pittsburgh if it comes down to it.

3. Cincinnati loses once. It’s probable. They have Philly, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore. They’ll catch a huge break if the Ravens decide to rest players in that Week 17 game. But Cincy isn’t exactly a juggernaut. They’ll be underdogs in two of those games, and just have to lose one of them.

So looking at it, you wouldn’t bet the house on the Jets grabbing a wild card spot. But it’s realistic, surprisingly realistic considering how tumultuous their season has been in general.

