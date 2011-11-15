The Jets Got Clobbered Last Night, And Now Everyone Is Panicking Again

Photo: Wikimedia

OK, so maybe the Jets didn’t get clobbered, but they got worked pretty good by the Patriots at home last night.And now everyone is freaking out that the Jets won’t make the playoffs.



Here’s why that’s premature:

They did exactly what they had to do on a brutal three-game stretch. The Jets just went 2-1 against San Diego, Buffalo, and New England. Yeah, last night’s loss leaves them on the outside of the playoff race looking in. But getting two wins out of those three games was huge.

The schedule really opens up now. The Jets next four games are Denver, Buffalo, Washington, Kansas City. NY should go at least 3-1 in that stretch.

Buffalo stinks all of a sudden. The Bills have fallen off considerably since their hot start. Everyone thought two of the Patriots, Jets, and Bills would make the playoffs. Now it appears the Bills have lost their mojo, so that eliminates one contender.

The stats say they’re better than we think. They topped Football Outsiders’ complex but ultimately reliable DVOA rankings last week despite a 5-3 record. The stats like them because they are consistent, albeit not spectacular, in all three phases of the game.

Mark Sanchez made a few bone-headed plays last night, and the Jets o-line make the Patriots pass rush look better than it has all year.

But at 5-4 with a bunch of winnable games coming up, it’s not time to panic yet.

