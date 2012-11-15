Jets Players Trash Tim Tebow: 'He's Terrible'

Photo: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Multiple unnamed New York Jets players harshly criticised Tim Tebow in an article by Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News today.One player said, “He’s terrible.”



The criticisms focused on two things: 1) Tebow hasn’t improved in practice at all, and 2) Tebow was never a true quarterback in the first place.

“The prevailing thought in the organisation is that Tebow is nothing more than a gimmick,” Mehta reports.

The article is full of similarly harsh quotes.

One player on whether the Jets could win with Tebow:

“Hell, no! You got to keep defenses honest. You just can’t line up in the Wildcat all the time. That won’t work.”

One player on Tebow’s role:

“To most of the people in the organisation, Tebow is nothing more than a specialty player who doesn’t have the requisite skills to be a true quarterback in the league. ‘We don’t look at him as a quarterback,’ another starter said. ‘He’s the Wildcat guy.'”

Offensive lineman Matt Slauson was the only player who went on the record, but he even got a subtle dig in on Tebow:

When asked about the team’s two other quarterbacks on the depth chart as possible alternatives — Tebow and Greg McElroy — Slauson clarified that the Jets really have only one other quarterback.

“We have Greg . . . and we have an athlete,” Slauson said.

Tebow’s role in the offence has been smaller than anyone imagined going into the season. The Jets are primarily using him as a punt protector, and when he does get in on offence, it’s almost exclusively in the wildcat.

Even more tellingly, there hasn’t been a single rumour that Tebow would replace Mark Sanchez, even though Sanchez is 30th in the league in passer rating.

If the players quoted in this article are representative of the organisation as a whole, we now have a solid idea of why Tebow has played such a small role this year.

