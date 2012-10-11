Jets Owner Vows Tim Tebow Will Not Be Traded After This Season

It’s no secret that Jets owner Woody Johnson is a big fan of Tim Tebow. And despite speculation that Tebow will demand to be traded after the season, Johnson made it clear that Tebow is not going anywhere.



Johnson appeared on CNBC Wednesday and was asked if Tebow will remain with the Jets beyond this season (via NYPost.com)…

“Are we going to keep Tebow?…Absolutely. He’ll be with us for three years. I think he’s going to be a real valuable asset in terms of helping us win games.”

Later, when asked if Tebow would ever become the starting quarterback, Johnson did the New York 2-step around the issue, saying “Never is a long, long time period…I see the same things in Mark Sanchez that I saw when I first met him.”

So do we, Woody. And it ain’t much.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.