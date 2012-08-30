An Ominous Quote About Tim Tebow From The Owner Of The Jets

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

Tebowmania is alive and well in the highest levels of New York Jets management.Here’s what owner Woody Johnson told CNBC yesterday when he was asked about Tebow’s role in the team’s offensive struggles (h/t NFL.com):



Q: Do you think the answer lies in more Tebow or less Tebow?

A: I think you can never have too much Tebow. But I think it’s more than just that, it’s getting all the players — the offensive line — coordinated.

As we’ve written before, the nightmare scenario for NY is simple:

Mark Sanchez plays poorly Everyone clamors for Tebow Rex Ryan, on the hot seat, throws Tebow out there Tebow can’t summon the same magic he had in Denver last year The Jets go into 2013 with no QBs, having shattered Sanchez’s confidence and learning that Tebow isn’t a viable starter

Add to that mix an owner who’s an admitted Tebowmaniac, and this scenario looks much more realistic.

Here’s the video. They talk about the Republican National Convention for a while and then the Tebow talk starts at the 4-minute mark:



