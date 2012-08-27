After Another Dismal Performance, Here's The Only Hope For The Jets

Photo: AP

The Jets still haven’t scored a touchdown in the preseason after another rough outing against the Panthers last night.Sanchez and Tebow combined for two more interceptions, and the 2012 season is quickly slipping toward disaster.



But there’s hope for the Jets if this statement is true: Not only do preseason results not matter, but the entire endeavour of preseason football — everything, on and off the field — is meaningless.

It would be one thing if the results just weren’t going their way. But this looks like a team with deeper problems than that.

Santonio Holmes is their only legitimate offensive weapon at a skill position. The personnel on the offensive line is still unsettled with a week to go until the regular season — and it’s pretty clear that they made a mistake by not addressing the issue in the offseason. Sanchez and Tebow are failing to make routine throws that NFL quarterbacks should be able to make, regardless of the low stakes.

The momentum is decidedly against them.

We’ll buy that preseason games don’t mean anything. But will things like momentum, chemistry, and seeming personnel holes all disappear once the regular season begins?

It’s possible.

We’ve seen teams click on all cylinders during the preseason, only to fall apart come September. And vice versa.

The hope is that we completely overblow everything about the preseason. And once the Jets cross the invisible barrier and enter the regular season, their problems will be fixed by a higher stakes and a new set of motivations.

