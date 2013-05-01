Jets' New Quarterback Geno Smith Fired His Agents Because He Wasn't The First Pick Of The Draft

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Geno Smith has fired his agents after not being picked until the second round of the NFL draft.



Mehta was told that Smith thought he should be the first pick in the draft and that’s why he fired his agents.

Smith was projected by some to be a top 10 pick in the draft. However, the former West Virginia quarterback wasn’t selected until the second round by the New York Jets with the 39th pick overall. The Jets had considered drafting Smith with the 13th pick in the first round.

By falling out of the first round, Smith did lose millions in guaranteed money on his rookie contract. Top 10 picks will sign contracts for $12-23 million. As a second round pick, Smith will sign a contract for approximately $5 million, with only about $2 million guaranteed.

It is one thing to have so much confidence in himself that he believed he was the best player available. However, every team with a first round pick (and some with more than one) passed on Smith. And it wasn’t because he was poorly represented.

