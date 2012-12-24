In A Fitting Move, The Jets Officially Listed 'Mark Sanchez/Tim Tebow' As The Second-String QB

The Jets QB situation has been the subject of mystery all year long.



Why did they trade for Tebow? Why aren’t they playing Tebow? Why didn’t they bench Sanchez? Why did they bench Sanchez?

So it’s fitting that even after seemingly making a decisive move in starting Greg McElroy this week, the Tebow-Sanchez situation is still uncertain. On today’s official depth chart for the Jets-Chargers game, the Jets listed “Mark Sanchez/Tim Tebow” as the team’s second-string quarterback.

The symbolism here is still perfect (via Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News):

Photo: Manish Mehta

