Jets run awesome lateral for one of the prettiest touchdowns you'll see in the NFL this year

The New York Jets offence looked crisp during backup quarterback Bryce Petty’s first start.

On a drive that began on their own one-yard line, the Jets marched down the field to the goal line, but were stopped twice as Matt Forte was denied the end zone on back-to-back carries.

On third-and-goal, it looked like the Jets may be forced to settle for a field goal.

Instead, they ran an awesome “hook and ladder” lateral, as Petty hit Brandon Marshall on a “hook” route. Marshall then lateraled the ball to running back Bilal Powell, who ran the ball into the end zone for one of the prettiest scores you’ll see in the NFL this year.

The Jets missed the extra point, but still took a 6-3 lead, scoring on just the second drive of Petty’s first career start.

