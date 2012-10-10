The New York Jets Have No Interest In Signing Terrell Owens

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Tammy Ferrufino

The pressure continues to mount for Mark Sanchez with Tim Tebow waiting in the wings for the New York Jets.But that path to success took a dramatic turn for the worse when the Jets’ best playmaker Santonio Holmes was lost for the season.



The Jets offence has wavered with injuries across the board, averaging a paltry 215 yards per game in their last two games against dominating defenses.

Cornerback Antonio Cromartie even took snaps at wide receiver with Holmes, Stephen Hill and Dustin Keller all sidelined with injuries last night.

With that, fans have called for the Jets to pick up one of three ageing star receivers (Chad Johnson, Terrell Owens, or Plaxico Burress) to fill the void.

Owens picked up on that and offered his services on Twitter during last night’s game.

Hey JETS!!! I’m available! I’m ready, willing & able! Call my agent @jordanwoy & let’s make it happen. — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) October 9, 2012

People are on the fence about whether the plight of Mark Sanchez can be linked to a lack of judgement and ability or that the talent around him isn’t conducive to success.That’s where Tebow’s case for playing time lives and dies.

On Monday, head coach Rex Ryan addressed that tweet during a phone conference with reporters on Monday. Rex Ryan said that the Jets would explore all options, according to ESPN New York’s Rich Cimini.

But the T.O. rumours were later debunked, much to the dismay of Jets fans everywhere. It appears the Jets will continued on their way with what they have at the wideout position.

Ryan gave the company line when asked about Terrell Owens (never say never), but I can tell you, #Jets have no interest in TO, per source. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 9, 2012

