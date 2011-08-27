You Probably Shouldn’t Go To The Jets-Giants Game On Saturday If You Live In New York

Photo: AP

The preseason game between the Jets and the Giants has been moved to Saturday at 2 p.m. because of Hurricane Irene.But Mayor Bloomberg just announced that NYC public transit is shutting down tomorrow at noon, meaning that there will be no MTA service after the game.



In addition, tomorrow and Sunday’s Mets games this weekend have been cancelled.

