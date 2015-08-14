New details are emerging about the fight that broke Geno Smith's jaw, and it doesn't look good for the quarterback

After the initial report that New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was “sucker-punched” by a teammate and had his jaw broken, new details have emerged that make Smith look less and less blameless.

The locker room altercation occurred with linebacker IK Enemkpali after Smith didn’t repay Enemkpali $US600 for a plane ticket to Enemkpali’s football camp (which Smith missed for personal reasons).

Certainly Enemkpali crossed the line with the punch, but the story behind the debt gives more background as to why the altercation occurred. Enemkpali was cut and Jets head coach Todd Bowles said afterward “you don’t walk up to another man and punch him in the face.”

In the aftermath, however, including the money he owed Enemkpali, sources are painting a picture that suggests Smith provoked the fight.

On Wednesday, ESPN analyst and former NFL safety Ryan Clark said that Smith wasn’t apologetic about owing money, and put his finger in Enemkpali’s face and said “you’re not going to do anything about it”:

“It became about the fact that Geno wasn’t necessarily apologetic, and being in a way remorseful about the money, when saying he was going to pay IK back. You know, he didn’t, and he was rather smug about it. So these guys got into it earlier in camp about this money. My report says Geno put his finger in [Enemkpali’s] face and told the guy, ‘Well, you’re not going to do anything about it.'”

Clark also said it wasn’t the first time a situation arose between the two players, but the first incident ended with both players walking away. Clark reiterated on Twitter that while Smith didn’t deserve to be punched, it also shouldn’t be considered a “sucker-punch”:

I guess just knowing the story I felt people should know he wasn’t sucker punched like an innocent by stander watching a fight. He was in 1

— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 11, 2015

Like I said though. Under no circumstances did Geno deserved to be punched. Their disagreement doesn’t excuse violence. Sad deal

— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 11, 2015

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News also spoke to players on the Jets who said Smith “deserved” to be punched:

Smith “was up in (Enemkpali’s) face and pointed/touched his face,” according to a source. “Geno deserved it,” another source said. … It’s unclear how matters escalated, but Smith’s finger-pointing in his teammate’s face was grounds for a punch, according to some. “That will get a man hit every time, especially one that hasn’t earned respect,” a source said.

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, cornerback Darrelle Revis said he holds both players responsible, which was the original suggestion that perhaps Smith wasn’t blameless in the incident.

As Clark said, Smith didn’t deserve to be punched — and certainly not forced out for half of the season in what many consider a make-or-break year — but it sounds like he didn’t act responsibly. Very few Jets players have come to his defence since the incident.

Smith reportedly has to undergo surgery on his jaw and is expected to miss six to ten weeks. 32-year-old backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will start in his place and try to lead a revamped Jets squad.

