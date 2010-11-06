NFL Team Fines Star QB For "Body Language"

NFL quarterbacks are supposed to be the leaders of their team.



Being a leader requires a certain type of physical presence – good posture, steady gazes, and level chins.

The Jets don’t feel like their star quarterback, Mark Sanchez, puts off the appropriate kind of image. He pouts and sulks.

An example from Jets offensive coach Brian Schottenheimer told the Star Ledger:

“Today, there was a play in practice when he screwed something up. He kind of looked like it was someone else’s fault.

“That’s a fine.”

