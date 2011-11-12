Woody Johnson Says Jets Fans Are The Smartest In The Country

Photo: AP

The Jets have a huge game against the Patriots this weekend and owner Woody Johnson is confident Jets fans will be there to help.Johnson wants fans to bring some passion to the game, and be the 12th man so they can win. But he’s sure they’ll do this. Why?



“The Jets fans are very intelligent, they’re the smartest fans in the country, so they know how important it is,” Johnson told the NYP.

Hopefully Johnson won’t be disappointed and Jets fans will show up and cheer their hearts out.

