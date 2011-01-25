CHEER UP, JETS FANS: Listen In To Pilots As They Fly Team Around The Green & White Empire State Building

Crushed your team won’t be going on to the Super Bowl, Jets fans?



This story should cheer you up.

On their flight back from beating the New England Patriots last Monday, the Jets were flying over New York City, where the Empire State Building was lit up in their honour.

Someone on the plane got the idea to have the plane fly a loop or two around the green and white Empire State tower.

There was only one problem: the Jets were on a chartered a Continental aeroplane and the air space around the Empire State Building belongs to LaGuardia, and they weren’t flying into LaGuardia.

So the pilot called up air traffic control and said, “I’ve had an unusual request- it’s the green and white. They guys actually want us to get as close as we can to see it.”

“We will work on that,” the air traffic control tower (ATC) says.

It worked, and the ATC told the Jets plane they were cleared to do a few loops around the Empire State building.

“You guys are awesome,” says the pilot, “And I’ll tell you later who said that. 190. Heading to see the building.”

Later, as the Jets plane is about to start flying around it, instead of saying something like, “Goodbye,” or “Goodnight,” to each other, the ATC and pilots say, “Go Jets.” (That’s around 01:56.)

Other great moments:

02:43 – “It’s beautiful.”

03:01- “Is it lit up?” Yup, we got 200 people looking at it.

05:52- “Clear to land, 4 right, for the Champion New York Jets.”

05:58- “Enjoy your trip down the river?” We did, and the team did too. It was great. I know the coach liked it.

Listen to the recording below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.