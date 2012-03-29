A Jets Player Says The Locker Room Is In 'Disarray Right Now'

Photo: AP

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis was on SportsCenter Wednesday morning asking fans to vote for him to be on the cover of Madden 13.Revis’ visit to Bristol was supposed to be nothing more than a short, light-hearted interview. But an incredibly revealing moment came out of it.



He was asked to play word association and was given the term “locker room.”

Revis paused for a second and then responded, “Disarray right now,” according to ESPNNewYork.com.

Ouch.

He then praised both Mark Sanchez and newly acquired Tim Tebow, adding that Tebow will definitely help the Jets and Sanchez going forward.

Whether that fixes his initial “disarray” comment or not, it’s obvious the Jets’ locker room is NOT in a good state right now.

And if reports of Tebow wanting to go to New York because he thinks he can ultimately beat out Sanchez for the starting nod are true, things will only get worse. There are already enough people inside the Jets locker room who are losing patience with Sanchez.

