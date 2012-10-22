The Jets Are Already Complaining That The Patriots Are Running Their offence Too Fast

Photo: Nick Laham/Getty Images

Just hours before they take the field in Foxborough, the Jets are calling shenanigans on the Patriots’ no-huddle offence.Jets defensive coordinator Mike Pettine told Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News that referees aren’t giving defenses the chance to make substitutions before the Patriots snap the ball, which is required by rule if the Pats make subs.



Here’s what Pettine said:

“Denver never got a chance to substitute [in their game two weeks ago]. It’s going to be a major point of contention before (our) game with the officials to make sure that they know the rule is when they substitute we’re permitted to substitute.”

“If the officials permit (the Patriots) to do that, then the game is going to become chaos. That’s the problem. Because we’re going to be running guys on. We need to make sure that that is enforced for this game, because we found examples on tape where it has not been. Then it’s impossible. Now you can’t defend it.”

Pettine’s right, of course. As long as the Patriots are substituting players, the officials have to hold up play until the defence can make subs too.

But these complaints come after a Jets player called the Pats offence “borderline illegal” earlier this week. In general, implying that your opponent succeeds through shady tactics and officiating oversights won’t win you many supporters.

Ultimately Pettine’s mini-outburst will be a smashing success if the officials keep a close eye on the substitutions today, which was his whole point.

