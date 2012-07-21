Jets Coach Rex Ryan Has Lost More Than 100 Pounds

Rex, before and after. Lookin’ good coach!

The head coach of the New York Jets, Rex Ryan, known for telling it like it is, has lost 106 pounds after getting Lap-Band surgery in 2010, according to the New York Post.Combined with the surgery, Ryan says he is eating significantly less and walking 45 minutes to an hour everyday.



Just before the 2009 AFC Championship game, the coach stepped on the scale and saw 348, and he knew he had to change his lifestyle. He told the Post:

“I’ve got to do something. I couldn’t believe it. I swear to you, I turned around to look to see if there was somebody behind me. But it was just me.”

With all the weight loss, Ryan says none of his clothes, except socks, fit him. Even a hat is too big now.

While Ryan was not paid to get the surgery, he has now been approached by Lap-Band to be a spokesperson. He told the Post in his normal Rex-fashion [emphasis ours]:

“Am I getting paid to talk about the Lap-Band? Absolutely, yes, I am. But do I believe in this product 100 per cent? I had my twin brother do it . . . I can’t recommend something more strongly than the Lap-Band because of what it’s done for me.”

Here’s the awesome NY Post cover from today:

Photo: NY POST

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.