There's Only One NFL Game You Absolutely Need To Watch This Weekend, But It's A Biggie

This is the worst weekend of NFL games this year.



There are ZERO games being played between two teams with winning records.

But the 1 p.m. game between the Jets and Chargers is huge.

Here’s why:

The Jets schedule is brutal starting now. NY has a bye next week. But after that they go to Buffalo and then New England comes to town. If we’re being realistic, they probably have to win two of these three games to make the playoffs. A loss to the Chargers would mean they’d have to knock off those two AFC East powers in back-to-back weeks — which is far from an easy task.

The Chargers have a TON to prove. Has there ever been a less impressive 4-1 team? San Diego sleepwalks through games but comes out with wins. Against the Jets, they have a chance to show that they aren’t the same old Chargers that have underperformed for the last three years. If they lose, the panic will creep in, and we’ll all be talking about how much talent they are wasting.

The New York media is just waiting for the Jets to crumble. If the Jets lose, they’ll have two whole weeks to here about how much of a disaster they are. That’s not good. The team is already prone to calling each other out in the media, and one more setback might see the whole house of cards come crumbling down.

So watch this game, because there’s not much else worth watching on Sunday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.