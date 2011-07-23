Jets Braylon Edwards Pleads Guilty To DWI

Photo: NewYorkJets.com

Jets wideout Braylon Edwards was expected to defend himself against DWI charges today, but, in a somewhat surprising move, he pleaded guilty.Edwards was given a $500 fine, a six-month licence suspension, and he will have to participate in the NFL’s substance abuse program.



The former second team All-Pro was charged with a misdemeanour count of driving while intoxicated after an incident in Manhattan last September.

He was pulled over and his BAC was .16, twice the legal limit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.