Jets Braylon Edwards Pleads Guilty To DWI

Corey Nachman
Braylon Edward backflip

Photo: NewYorkJets.com

Jets wideout Braylon Edwards was expected to defend himself against DWI charges today, but, in a somewhat surprising move, he pleaded guilty.Edwards was given a $500 fine, a six-month licence suspension, and he will have to participate in the NFL’s substance abuse program.

The former second team All-Pro  was charged with a misdemeanour count of driving while intoxicated after an incident in Manhattan last September.

He was pulled over and his BAC was .16, twice the legal limit.

