The Scapegoat For Jets' Awful Preseason Has Been Benched

Tony Manfred
wayne hunter new york jets benchWayne Hunter on the bench (centre)

Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images

New York Jets tackle Wayne Hunter lost his starting job today after struggling mightily in the preseason, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.It wasn’t all Hunter’s fault that the Jets have been terrible on offence. But Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow have been sacked a combined 9 times in two games, so the O-line was definitely an issue.

Hunter caught a lot of criticism last year, but the Jets didn’t bring in someone new in the offseason. Austin Howard will now start at right tackle.

Earlier this week we mentioned that the Jets’ nightmare scenario is slowly unfolding. This won’t help:

