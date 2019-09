Photo: CBS

Jay Glazer has just reported on FOX that New York Jets strength and conditioning coach Sal Alosi will be suspended without pay for the rest of this season, and fined $25,000 for tripping Miami’s Nolan Carroll on Sunday.Glazers says Alosi was “lucky” to not be fired.



