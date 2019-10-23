The Jets are furious that audio of Sam Darnold saying he was 'seeing ghosts' made it onto ESPN's broadcast

Adam Hunger/AP Sam Darnold.

Sam Darnold was mic’d up for the New York Jets’ Monday night loss to the New England Patriots.

Darnold was caught saying he was “seeing ghosts” after throwing an interception.

The Jets are angry that the moment made it to TV.

Head coach Adam Gase said the team would “be looking into that pretty hard,” and running back Le’Veon Bell said the NFL “screwed Sammy over.”

According to The New York Daily News, some at NFL Films are not happy an on-site representative approved the vulnerable moment for the TV broadcast.

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast captured an interesting moment during the New England Patriots’ Week 7 win over the New York Jets when quarterback Sam Darnold said he was “seeing ghosts” after throwing a second interception. Darnold was mic’d-up for the game.

It was a moment most in the sports world don’t often see – an athlete, in a seemingly vulnerable moment, admitting they were struggling and flummoxed by an opponent.



The Jets are not happy about it.

“We’ll be looking into that pretty hard,” Adam Gase said Tuesday, via Manish Mehta of The New York Daily News. “That was one of those things that was really disappointing to hear about after the game. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that where somebody that was mic’d up was basically … a comment like that was allowed to be aired. It bothers me. It bothers the organisation. Obviously, we’re going to be looking hard into our cooperation going forward.”

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images Adam Gase.

According to Mehta, an on-site NFL Films representative approves which quotes and video can be aired (inevitably, during game action, there are many moments not suitable for TV). The clip of Darnold only added more humiliation to a night that saw him complete 11-of-32 passes for 86 yards, with 4 interceptions.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy even expressed surprised when he learned of Darnold’s comment after the game.

“Oh man, that’s the bogeyman,” Van Noy said. “It’s real … That’s crazy for him to say that. That makes it real, you know what I’m saying? That’s crazy.”

Jets running back Le’Veon Bell said in a tweet that the NFL “screwed Sammy over.”

The NFL screwed Sammy over…there’s not one player in the NFL who’s cool with having every sideline convo broadcasted to millions…there’s a reason we’ve never heard other QB’s frustrated on the sideline like that before…that’s crazy, @NFL did Sam dirty as hell https://t.co/2XmYXNTNoL — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 22, 2019

According to Mehta, some “people high on the NFL Films totem pole” are not happy that the comment made it to the air. As Mehta noted, ESPN could have chosen not to air it, but it was good TV.

Darnold handled the loss and the moment well after the game, telling reporters he didn’t see the field well.

“I just gotta see the field a lot better,” Darnold said. “That’s kinda what that means. It was a rough day out there, rough night out there, and obviously, I gotta be better and learn from the mistakes. But we will get better.”

While Darnold’s comment interested NFL fans, future mic’d-up segments will likely feature fewer personal or revealing moments with players.

