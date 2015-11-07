Watch two guys strapped to jetpacks fly with an airliner over Dubai

XDubai / YouTube A member of Jetman Dubai flies above an Airbus A380.

Jetman Dubai, daredevils who take to the skies strapped to jet-powered wings, and Emirates just released a thrilling video that shows the Jetman team flying alongside the largest commercial aeroplane in the world.

It’s a video you have to see to believe.

The 100-second video, shot over Dubai, was at least three months in the making. At any given time, there were four aircraft, in addition to the Jetman team, in the sky.

The Airbus A-380 can hold up to 853 passengers, has a 261-foot wingspan, and can travel up to 8,200 nm — from Dallas, Tex. to Sydney, Australia — without refuelling.

It’s a double-deck aeroplane with four engines:

Yves Rossy and Vince Reffet, the Jetman team, jumped from a helicopter:

Here’s what it looks like from the perspective of a Jetman:

“We will be mosquitoes flying with an eagle or condor,” Rossy said in a behind-the-scenes video.

They flew over the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai:



Check out the whole video here:

