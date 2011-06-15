Jeterless Yankees Beat Up On The Texas Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Curtis Granderson homered and drove in four runs, Eduardo Nunez — filling in for an injured Derek Jeter — sparked a six-run second inning with an RBI single and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 12-4 on Tuesday night.



Robinson Cano and Nick Swisher also connected in the Yankees’ first game since Jeter was placed on the 15-day disabled list for the first time since 2003 because of a strained right calf.

Brett Gardner scored three of the four times he reached base, had an RBI single among three hits and stole his 100th base batting in Jeter’s leadoff spot. Alex Rodriguez hit a two-run double for an efficient offence that scored 12 runs on 14 hits, two walks and a hit batter.

CC Sabathia (8-4) pitched seven innings for the win.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.