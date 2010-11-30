Derek Jeter Saga Continues: Yankees Say The Shortstop Needs "Reality Potion"

In the latest verbal sniping between the Yankees and shortstop Derek Jeter, the team says their free agent needs to drink “reality potion,” according to a source quoted by ESPN New York’s Wallace Matthews.



The two sides did not hold any negotiating sessions during the holiday weekend, and are believed to be far apart. The Yankees are holding firm to their 3-year, $45M offer, while Jeter is believed to be seeking something in the neighbourhood of $23-$25M over four, or more, years.

Stay tuned as this media merry-go-round continues.

