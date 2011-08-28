Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Photo: MLBlogs Network

There was trouble in paradise this week for a lot of football teams, both pro and college.Miami is still getting hit hard by the Nevin Shapiro scandal, and Tim Tebow is moving farther and farther down the quarterback chain.



But Jeter on the other hand… we can’t be the only ones wondering if his break-up with Minka Kelly is the reason he’s suddenly hitting so well…

WINNER: Danica Patrick Patrick will move to the NASCAR Nationwide series full-time next year. In doing so, she leaves the relative obscurity of IndyCar and reasserts herself on the national stage. She'll also bring an estimated $40 million in endorsements to her team JR Motorsports. WINNER: Samuel Eto'o Eto'o is one of the more lethal strikers in the world, but now he's the highest paid. He transferred from Italian giants Inter to the unknown Russian club Anhzi this week. His new contract is worth $29 million a year for three years -- making him the highest paid soccer player in the world. He won't win the Champions League, but he'll have a whole lot of cash. WINNER: Plaxico Burress Plax caught a touchdown in his first NFL game after leaving prison. It's been a long journey back for Burress after he shot himself in the leg two year ago. But he showed glimpses of his former self in a stellar three-catch, 66-yard performance. The Jets may be a winner here too -- Burress could end up being an upgrade over Braylon Edwards. WINNER: Kerry Collins Collins retired earlier this summer, but the Colts lured him back into the NFL with a $4 million contract. Collins will likely play a game or two while Peyton Manning's neck heals up, and then ride the pine for the rest of the season. WINNER: Derek Jeter Jeter has 10 multi-hit games in his last 13 starts. He's also hitting .440 over the last seven days. The reason for the resurgence? Maybe his split with Minka Kelly provided a much-needed jolt for the ageing shortstop. Or maybe he just got healthy for the first time this year. Either way, he turned back the clock this week. LOSER: Tim Tebow Tim Tebow is now the Bronco's fourth best quarterback. Tebow is struggling in the preseason, he threw only two passes in the Bronco's last preseason game, and Brady Quinn is getting the majority of the second-team snaps. LOSER: ESPN On Thursday, ESPN the Magazine ran a column about Michael Vick and used a picture of what Vick would look like if he was white... The headline: What If Vick Were White? ESPN the Magazine got a ton of backlash for the article and eventually took the photo down. However, it will still appear in the print version. Even the writer criticised ESPN, Touré, who wrote the piece, said he urged ESPN not to use that headline or photo. LOSER: University of Miami Football After the big scandal unfolded last week, the University of Miami has still found themselves under fire this week. On Friday it came out the the U declared eight current players ineligible for violations associated with Nevin Shapiro. LOSER: LSU LSU's star quarterback Jordan Jefferson was arrested this week for second-degree battery. He was also suspended from LSU. The charges come after Jefferson and LSU linebacker Josh Johns, allegedly kicked a US Marine in the face after a fight at a bar last Thursday night. LOSER: Lenny Dykstra Lenny Dykstra, who has been in jail since June for car theft and drug possession, has now been charged with indecent exposure. The former baseball star is being charged for allegedly placing ads online for a house keeper or personal assistant and then exposing himself to the women who responded. This occurred between 2009 and 2011. But isn't Derek Jeter always winning? Minka Kelly Latest Starlet To Have Her Heart Broken By Derek Jeter... Here Are The Rest >

