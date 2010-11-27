Derek Jeter And The Yankees Might Not Be As Far Apart As It Appears

Based on recent reports the New York Yankees are miles apart in the early stages of negotiations with their captain, Derek Jeter.



In reality, the gap may not be as big as it appears.

We already knew that the Yankees have offered Jeter a three-year, $45 million contract. And when Jeter rejected that offer, Brian Cashman encouraged Jeter to see if he could find a better offer with another team.

Now it is being reported that Jeter’s first contract demand was for a six-year, $150 million deal that would keep him with the Yankees until he is 42. There are some indications that Jeter may only be asking for five years, but he is still demanding $25 million per season.

If Jeter is asking for $125 million, it means the two sides are still $80 million apart and there is little indication that either side is about to budge.

And how big of a gap is $80 million? For most players that would probably be insurmountable. For Jeter and the Yankees, it might not be that much.

So far, it appears that the most important factor for Jeter is the $25 million per season salary. Meanwhile, the Yankees do not want to commit too many years to an ageing shortstop.

All that is needed is for Jeter to soften his demands for a five- or six-year contract. And the Yankees need to offer a lot more money. A three-year $75 million contract, could keep both sides happy.

The Yankees can afford to overpay Jeter on a per-year basis. And if Jeter is not ready to retire at the end of a three-year deal, he can probably coax one or two more years out of the Yankees when this deal expires. The Yankees would just need Jeter to be willing to move to a new position. But the two sides can readdress that issue three years from now.

$80 million is a lot, even among friends. But once the two sides realise what is important, that gap could be wiped out very quickly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.