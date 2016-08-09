JET.COM FOUNDER: This is what makes Jet different from Amazon

Walmart is buying Jet.com in the largest e-commerce acquisition in history. We interviewed Jet.com CEO and co-founder Marc Lore in October of 2015. During the interview he explained what makes Jet.com different from Amazon.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

