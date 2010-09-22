JetBlue Will Finally Offer In-Flight Wi-Fi... In 2012

JetBlue, one of the more forward thinking airlines in the industry, has been conspicuously behind some of its competitors when it comes to offering in-flight Internet access.



But JetBlue’s late start may actually allow it to offer a better service than its rivals, and it looks like it’s finally ready to start rolling out web access across its fleet, FlightGlobal reports.

But because it’s using a different technology than today’s existing in-air wi-fi providers, it’s going to take a while.

JetBlue won’t start installing the gear until mid-2012, FlightGlobal says; the system needs to be tested and approved by the FAA before it can be rolled out.

The main configuration difference is that JetBlue’s wi-fi will be getting its bandwidth from satellites, versus today’s hook-ups, which get it from the ground.

“This system will be designed for the 21st century, not just for today’s personal connectivity needs, but with the bandwidth to expand to meet tomorrow’s needs as well,” JetBlue CEO Dave Barger tells FlightGlobal.

