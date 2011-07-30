JetBlue Launches New UNLIMITED Pass -- Is It Worth It?

JetBlue is offering a new unlimited three-month flight pass starting August 22 in a move geared toward business travellers, according to the AP.



The Blue Pass offer covers roundtrip flights from Boston, Mass. and Long Beach, Calif. to any of the 55 JetBlue cities for $1,999 and $1,299 respectively.

The airline has tried similar offers before, which were later copied by other airlines like Air Canada, and Sun Country. This one allows Jet Blue passengers to change travel up to 90-minutes before takeoff, and only penalizes travellers if they miss more than two flights in a week.

Between 15 and 20 per cent of JetBlue’s passengers are business travellers, and in Boston, that figure is significantly higher, Dennis Corrigan, vice president of sales and revenue management told The Boston Globe.

Is the pass worth it?

It depends on where you’re travelling. A roundtrip JetBlue ticket from Boston to New York costs an average of $116, which means you’d have to travel to the Big Apple 17 times to get your money’s worth.

If you plan on flying from Boston to farther destinations, like Las Vegas or LA, which average at $450 and $300, you will make up your money in four or six trips respectively

JetBlue is one of the 10 best airlines in the world >



