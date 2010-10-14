As if the Jets logo and colours weren’t already in our faces enough this season, now we will be subjected to an actual New York Jets jet flying overhead.



Later this week, JetBlue will unveil a special version of one of their jets painted in the green and white colours of the New York Jets. The new jet is just the next logical step as the official ariline of the New York Jets, a partnership that began prior to the 2009 season.

The move comes on the heels of JetBlue’s announcement that they are now offering DirecTV’s “Sunday Ticket” football package to their passengers on Sunday.

It is unclear if this new green and white jet will be used for flights to Jets away games. As part of the partnership between the airline and the football team, JetBlue offers discounted fares to Jets away games. It seem fitting if the new jet would be used for these flights.

JetBlue is also the official airline of the Buffalo Bills. Will we see a rebranded JetBlue jet in Bills colours? Let’s hope not. Nobody likes the Bills uniforms, unless of course they want to base the jet on the Bills throwback unis. Now that would be sweet.

