JetBlue Is Offering Major Discounts When NYC Temperatures Hit 90 Degrees

Jet Blue is cashing in on the summer heat in New York City, offering 90% off on some tickets on days the temperature hits 90 degrees Fahrenheit.



The tickets are good for round trips from New York airports JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark to about 50 destinations. The promotion runs from today through July 20.

On days the thermostat reaches 90 degrees in Central Park, JetBlue will release the Hot Seats promo codes.

In January, JetBlue was ranked country’s the top airline for leisure travel in a YouGov BrandIndex survey.

Deals like this help keep it at the top, and help explain why American travellers are happier with low-cost carriers than their traditional counterparts: The best ones offer low prices, and also make flying an enjoyable experience, with touches like live TV. JetBlue is working on adding WiFi to its fleet as well.

Naturally, this summer discount is subject to “very limited availability” and a lengthy list of restrictions. But for those who do manage to snag a roundtrip ticket for 10% of the face value, it’s a great deal.

Here’s where you can go from JFK:

From LaGuardia:

And from Newark:

