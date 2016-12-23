JetBlue reportedly removed a passenger from a flight for confronting Ivanka Trump

JetBlue removed a passenger from a flight Thursday for allegedly harassing Ivanka Trump and her children.

The airline confirmed in a statement emailed to Business Insider that the passenger was removed from the plane.

“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly,” JetBlue said.

“If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight.”

JetBlue added: “In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

The passenger allegedly said to Trump, “your father is ruining the country,” before being removed from the plane, which was departing from JFK airport in New York, TMZ reported.

He then reportedly said, “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”

