An entire JetBlue flight comforted a grieving grandmother heading to Orlando for her grandson's funeral

One of the victims of Sunday’s tragic mass shooting in Orlando was 20-year-old Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo.

He was originally from Cleveland, where his family still lives. His grandmother flew down to Orlando to attend his funeral, and the cast and crew of her flight did something incredible to show their support.

Kelly David Karas, a crew member on the JetBlue flight, had the idea of passing around a piece of paper around for people to sign for Ocasio-Capo’s grandmother. She wrote in a lengthy Facebook message recounting the flight.

“But here’s where our flight got truly inspiring. I had the idea to pass around a piece of paper to everyone on board and invite them to sign it for this grieving grandmother. I talked it over with [fellow crewmember] Melinda and she started the process from the back of the plane. As we took beverage orders, we whispered a heads up about the plan as we went,” Karas wrote.

She did not expect the response she got.

“When we gathered them together to present them to her, we didn’t have just a sheet of paper covered in names, which is what I had envisioned. Instead, we had page after page after page after page of long messages offering condolences, peace, love and support. There were even a couple of cash donations, and more than a few tears,” Karas wrote.

Passangers then stopped for a moment of silence for Omar. Then, nearly everyone offered the grieving grandmother their personal condolences.

“I will never forget today,” Karas concluded.

Here’s the moving full story, in full:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.